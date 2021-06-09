Di Pauli inked a one-year deal with the Krefeld Pinguine (DEL) on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Di Pauli -- who sat out the 2020-21 campaign -- will again be sporting a Penguin sweater, albeit the German version this time. Selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the 27-year-old center spent four years within the Pittsburgh organization, the bulk of which was with the Baby Pens in the minors. If he can put together a solid season in the DEL, it's possible Di Pauli could earn himself a two-way deal from an NHL club in the future.