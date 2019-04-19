Thomas Harley: Draft stock rising

Harley tallied a goal and an assist to help lead Canada to a 7-4 win over Switzerland at the Under-18 World Championship on Friday in Sweden.

Harley has been one of the biggest risers in the 2019 draft class and his tournament is off to a good start. Blessed with size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), mobility, and an above-average offensive skill set, it's easy to see why Harley will be in high demand come draft night. With so many NHL clubs on the hunt for defensive help, Harley could very easily find himself as a mid-first-round selection when all is said and done.