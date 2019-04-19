Thomas Harley: Draft stock rising
Harley tallied a goal and an assist to help lead Canada to a 7-4 win over Switzerland at the Under-18 World Championship on Friday in Sweden.
Harley has been one of the biggest risers in the 2019 draft class and his tournament is off to a good start. Blessed with size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), mobility, and an above-average offensive skill set, it's easy to see why Harley will be in high demand come draft night. With so many NHL clubs on the hunt for defensive help, Harley could very easily find himself as a mid-first-round selection when all is said and done.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...