Iginla was the sixth overall pick by Utah in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Iginla has his Hall of Fame father's shot -- it's an absolute rocket off an incredible release, and he's a threat to score from pretty much anywhere in the zone. He and Cole Eiserman have the best shots in the 2024 class, but Iginla is more than a one-trick guy. His compete is strong, too -- the kid loves to pursue the puck and is diligent in his own zone. Come September, Kelowna plans on experimenting with him at center. If his stock continues to rise, Iginla may eventually bring a Brandon Hagel-esque pivot style to Utah or consistent 30-goal seasons from the flank if paired with a center who hits his stick.