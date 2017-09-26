Erixon was released from his professional tryout with the Devils on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Erixon, his legacy may be as a player that was tacked on with the blockbuster trade that saw Phil Kessel shipped from Toronto to Pittsburgh. Since leaving Toronto, the blueliner has not appeared in an NHL contests -- something that is looking less likely now that he was unable to land a contract with New Jersey. The former first-round pick might need to return to the Swedish League where he began his professional career back in 2007-08.