Tim Erixon: Let go by team
Erixon was released from his professional tryout with the Devils on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for Erixon, his legacy may be as a player that was tacked on with the blockbuster trade that saw Phil Kessel shipped from Toronto to Pittsburgh. Since leaving Toronto, the blueliner has not appeared in an NHL contests -- something that is looking less likely now that he was unable to land a contract with New Jersey. The former first-round pick might need to return to the Swedish League where he began his professional career back in 2007-08.
