Gleason has agreed to join the Canes coaching staff, ending his playing career.

Gleason hasn't played professionally since the 2014-15 campaign, which he split between Washington and Carolina. The 35-year-old logged 727 NHL games, in which he recorded 17 goals, 125 assists and 701 PIM. Selected with the 23rd pick of the 2001 NHL Draft, the Michigan native will lead Carolina's defenseman development.