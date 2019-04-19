Helbling will hang up his skates and call it a career, Swiss Hockey News reports.

Helbling spent the past 12 years playing in Europe following his time in North America in which he saw action in a mere 11 NHL games. In those outings with the Lightning and Capitals, the defenseman register one assist and eight PIM. Most of the 38-year-old's career was spent in his native Switzerland where he can now enjoy retirement.