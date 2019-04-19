Timo Helbling: Playing days over
Helbling will hang up his skates and call it a career, Swiss Hockey News reports.
Helbling spent the past 12 years playing in Europe following his time in North America in which he saw action in a mere 11 NHL games. In those outings with the Lightning and Capitals, the defenseman register one assist and eight PIM. Most of the 38-year-old's career was spent in his native Switzerland where he can now enjoy retirement.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...