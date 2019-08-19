Lindberg inked a one-year contract with Swedish club IK Oskarshamn on Wednesday.

Lindberg played for three different AHL teams last season, in which he notched five goals and 11 helpers in 61 games. Without a clear path to the NHL, the 24-year-old will return to his native Sweden for the 2019-20 campaign. If he can impress overseas, the winger could still get another shot, though this is likely his last chance to earn his way back to North America.