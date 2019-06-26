Lindberg -- who was acquired by the Golden Knights as part of the Mark Stone deal -- was not given a qualifying offer by the team, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lindberg played for three different teams in the minors this season, logging a total of 61 games in which he tallied five goals and 11 helpers. Where the 23-year-old lands remains to be seen, but a return to the Swedish league certainly isn't out of the question.