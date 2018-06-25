Rieder will not be handed a qualifying offer from the Kings, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Considering Rieder is arbitration eligible, the decision not to qualify him doesn't necessarily mean Los Angeles will be parting ways with the winger, as it could still try to work out a deal in free agency. Having said that, it certainly doesn't bode well for the German's future with the organization. In 20 contests with the Kings last season, the 24-year-old tallied just six points and logged a mere 12:50 of ice time per game.