Tobias Rieder: Won't receive qualifying offer
Rieder will become a free agent July 1 after the Oilers declined to give him a qualifying offer, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Rieder failed to find the back of the net in 67 games last season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the club parting ways with the winger, especially considering a qualifying offer would carry a $2 million cap hit. If the German does land with an NHL club, it will likely be for a significantly lower price tag.
