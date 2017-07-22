Tom Gilbert: Jettisons for Germany

Gilbert reached a deal with the Nuremberg Ice Tigers of Germany's DEL on Friday, theScore reports.

Gilbert's racked up the frequent flyer miles over the years, as he's been associated with seven different NHL organizations. His final appearance at hockey's highest level came with the Kings last season, and he made a brief run with AHL Ontario before skipping over to Washington's minor-league affiliate in Hershey. A mobile minute-munching defenseman in his heyday, Gilbert's NHL career included 198 points (45 goals, 178 assists) in 655 games.