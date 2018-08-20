Parisi agreed to terms on a one-year deal with EIHL club Cardiff on Sunday.

Undrafted out of Providence College, Parisi spent the past two seasons playing for Montreal's minor-league affiliate. During the 2017-18 campaign, the blueliner notched four goals and 13 helpers in 71 outings. Without another two-way deal in hand, the 25-year-old will look to extend his career abroad.