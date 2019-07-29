Tom Pyatt: Headed overseas
Pyatt agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Swedish side Skelleftea AIK on Friday.
After being waived by the Senators in January of 2019, Pyatt has been traded twice to Vancouver then San Jose. Even with two additional opportunities, the winger was unable to earn his way back up from the minors. A move to Europe likely marks the end of the 32-year-old's time in the NHL, which would see him eventually retire with 43 goals, 58 helpers and 522 shots in 445 games.
