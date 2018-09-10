Tom Sestito: Announces retirement
Sestito has decided to hang up his skates and end his professional career, Steve Jones of the Rome Sentinel reports.
Sestito was one of an increasingly rare class of NHL player whose sole role is that of an enforcer. In 154 NHL games -- split between the Blue Jackets, Flyers, Canucks and Penguins -- the winger notched 10 goals, 11 assists and 499 PIM. The veteran won't find his name in the record books and won't be attending a number retiring ceremony, but his presence of the ice will almost certainly be missed by his teammates.
