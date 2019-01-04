Tomas Jurco: Secures minor-league deal
Jurco signed a minor-league contract with AHL Springfield on Thursday, TSN reports.
This is Jurco's first time being associated with the NHL's Panthers minor-league system. Jurco's last action in the NHL was with the Blackhawks, adding 10 points over 29 games last season. The second-round pick from 2011 hasn't lived up to his potential in the NHL.
