Tomas Nosek: Nearing extension with Knights
Nosek is closing in on a long-term deal with Vegas, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Contrary to earlier reports, Nosek did not receive a qualifying offer from the club, but it appears the winger won't test the open market anyway. The 26-year-old projects to slot in as the third-line center for the Knights next season, though he could find himself playing top-six minutes from time to time. The Czech should be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold if he can stay healthy and play in 70-plus games.
