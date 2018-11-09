Tomas Plekanec: Hangs up NHL skates
Plekanec has called it a career in the NHL and will seek to play another year or to in the Czech Republic, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
The veteran winger drew into just three games for the Canadiens this season and with his best days behind him, Plekanec will return home to finish out his career. The 36-year-old will finish his NHL career with 233 goals and 375 assists over 1,001 games, likely joining the Canadiens as a final tour to reach the 1,000-game milestone after spending most of his career with Montreal.
