Tomas Plekanec: Queued up for unconditional waivers
The Canadiens will place Plekanec (back) on unconditional waivers Saturday.
According to this report, Plekanec and the Habs have mutually agreed to cut ties, which is interesting because the veteran center rejoined the club near the trade deadline last season after a 17-game stint with the Maple Leafs. Plekanec will become an unrestricted free agent once his contract is officially purchased by the club.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Skates with team Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Will require IR stint•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Won't accompany team to Ottawa•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Makes season debut•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Practices on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Sits out season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...