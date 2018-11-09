The Canadiens will place Plekanec (back) on unconditional waivers Saturday.

According to this report, Plekanec and the Habs have mutually agreed to cut ties, which is interesting because the veteran center rejoined the club near the trade deadline last season after a 17-game stint with the Maple Leafs. Plekanec will become an unrestricted free agent once his contract is officially purchased by the club.

