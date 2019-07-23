Plekanec signed a one-year contract extension with HC Kometa Brno (Czech) on Monday.

In 16 games last season, Plekanec notched seven helpers and 14 PIM, which was apparently enough for the club to want to bring him back for another year. At 36 years of age, the center is highly unlikely to make a return to the NHL and figures to close out his career overseas. Over the course of his 15-year career, Plekanec racked up 233 goals and 375 assists, including 64 power-play points, in 1001 games primarily played with Montreal.