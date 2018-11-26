Tomas Plekanec: Signs with Czech club
Plekanec inked a deal with Czech side HC Kometa Brno for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
When Plekanec was waived by the Habs, it was expected the veteran center would head overseas to extend his playing career. The 36-year-old returns to his homeland for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout year, in which he played 32 games for Rytiri Kladno. In 1001 NHL contests, Plekanec racked up 233 goals, 375 assists and 543 PIM.
