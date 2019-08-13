Surovy will hang up his skates and bring his hockey career to a close.

Surovy last appeared in the NHL back in 2005-06 when he logged 53 games for the Penguins. In his 126 career contests with Pittsburgh, the 37-year-old notched 27 goals and 32 helpers. After captaining the Slovakian squad at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the winger will bring his career to a close.