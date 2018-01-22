Surovy will suit up for Team Slovakia at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Surovy -- who was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2001 NHL Draft -- spent five seasons with the organization before returning to Europe. In 126 NHL games, the winger notched 27 goals, 32 helpers and 71 PIM. The 36-year-old is currently playing in his native Slovakia for HC Banska Bystrica and will be making his third appearances at the Olympics.