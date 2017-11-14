Tomi Kallio: Enjoying time overseas

Kallio has garnered 20 points in 21 outings for TPS Turku of the Finnish league.

Kallio has found success playing in various European leagues as a he has averaged .74 points per game since leaving the Flyers in 2002-03. It would be quite the surprise to see the 40-year-old give the NHL another go after all this time, but one has to wonder if he wouldn't still be able to contribute.