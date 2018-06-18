Tomi Kallio: Hanging up skates

Kallio is calling it a career after 25 professional seasons.

Drafted by the Avalanche in the fourth round of the 1995 NHL Draft, Kallio logged 140 NHL games over three seasons, primarily with the Atlanta Thrashers. For the past three years, the 41-year-old has played with TPS Turku of the Finnish Liiga. Over that stretch, the winger notched a trio of 40-plus point campaigns -- including 15 goals and 40 helpers in 2017-18.