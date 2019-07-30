Tomi Maki: Hangs up skates
Maki announced his retirement and will transition to a coaching role with Helsinki Jokerit (KHL).
After appearing in one game for the Flames back in 2006-07, Maki spent the following season in the AHL before making the move back to the Jokerit. The 35-year-old retires as the all-time scorer for the Helsinki-based KHL team, but was unable to translate his game into the NHL.
