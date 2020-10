Calderone won't receive a qualifying offer from Dallas, so he'll hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Calderone only appeared in two AHL contests last season after logging 33 games with AHL Texas in 2018-19, so the writing was already on the wall in terms of his future with the Stars. The Michigan native may need to head overseas in order to continue his professional playing career.