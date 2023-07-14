DeAngelo was placed on unconditional waivers by Philadelphia on Friday.

DeAngelo played 70 games for the Flyers in 2022-23 and was a healthy scratch for the final five games of the season. DeAngelo had 11 goals and 42 points with four tallies and 15 assists coming with the man-advantage. DeAngelo seems to burn his bridges wherever he plays as he was bought out by the Rangers just two years ago and while it seemed like he resurrected his career in 2021-22 with the Hurricanes, they dealt him after one season to the Flyers. Should DeAngelo pass through waivers, Philadelphia will buy out the remaining year of his contract and DeAngelo will become a free agent.