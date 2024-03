Ronni, who has been found guilty of a sexual assault charge in his native Finland, had his rights renounced by the Flames on Tuesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Herald reports.

Ronni has been given a one-year suspended sentence for his crime. The 19-year-old forward, who had yet to sign his entry-level contract with Calgary, was selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.