Mitchell signed a one-year deal with Lausanne of the Swiss league.

Mitchell logged 60 games last season split between Montreal and Los Angeles, in which he tallied a mere 11 points. Without a deal in hand, the 33-year-old will look to continue playing professionally abroad. If it is the end of the center's time in the NHL, he will wrap up his career with 67 goals, 85 helpers and 351 PIM in 666 contests.