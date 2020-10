Boyd did not receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals, so he'll hit the market as an unrestricted free agent Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The 27-year-old was used sparingly by the Capitals during the 2019-20 season, accumulating 10 points across 24 games. It's unclear what sort of market Boyd will have, as he could find himself stuck back in the AHL, or head across to Europe to find a team next season.