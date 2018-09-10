Trent Vogelhuber: Invited to Columbus' training camp

Vogelhuber will participate in Columbus' training camp, TSN reports

Vogelhuber, 30, has spent the entirety of his professional career in the minors, appearing in 267 AHL games, posting 73 points along the way -- he even has 34 ECHL games to his name A seventh-round selection in the 2007 draft, Vogelhuber has never appeared in an NHL game...this could be his final shot.