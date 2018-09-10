Trent Vogelhuber: Invited to Columbus' training camp
Vogelhuber will participate in Columbus' training camp, TSN reports
Vogelhuber, 30, has spent the entirety of his professional career in the minors, appearing in 267 AHL games, posting 73 points along the way -- he even has 34 ECHL games to his name A seventh-round selection in the 2007 draft, Vogelhuber has never appeared in an NHL game...this could be his final shot.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...