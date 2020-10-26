Daley will serve as a Hockey Operations Advisor for the Penguins, ending his playing career.

Daley will assist general manager Jim Rutherford in player evaluations and act as an "eye in the sky" for the coaching staff during games. The veteran blueliner returns to the Penguins having helped the organization win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. Over the course of his 16-year NHL career, Daley saw action in 1058 games for Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Detroit in which he registered 89 goals, 220 assists and 648 PIM, plus another 18 points in 71 postseason outings.