Trevor Zegras: Helps Team USA to victory

Zegras picked up a pair of assists to help lead Team USA to a 7-1 victory over Latvia at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Tuesday.

The Americans finished the preliminary portion of the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record and they will be the top overall seed when the medal round begins on Thursday. After sitting out Team USA's first couple games with a minor injury, Zegras has tallied three assists for the Americans in their last two contests. Widely viewed as the best pure playmaker available in this upcoming June's NHL Entry Draft, Zegras could conceivably go as high as third-overall to Chicago. It would be a shock if he fell out of the top-10.