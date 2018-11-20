Trey Fix-Wolansky: Dominating WHL this season

Fix-Wolansky's 46 points currently lead the WHL in scoring.

The 19-year-old has been tearing it up in his third year with his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings, posting 13 goals and 33 assists through just 24 games. That's a 68-game (the new length of the WHL campaign) pace of 130 points, so you know the Blue Jackets are excited after drafting Fix-Wolansky 204th overall in last year's NHL draft. The one strike against the Edmonton native might be his diminutive 5-foot-7 stature, but he's difficult to knock off the puck, and the fact that he's listed at a solid 188 pounds suggests a physical maturity that bodes well for his NHL outlook.