Tristan Lennox: Headed for free agency

Lennox is not expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Islanders on Monday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Lennox has appeared in just one NHL game for the Islanders since they selected him in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the organization letting him walk without a qualifying offer. Considering he played exclusively in the ECHL last year, Lennox may have to settle for a minor-league contract somewhere if he wants to keep playing in North America.