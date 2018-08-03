Brouwer was officially bought out by the Flames on Friday.

Having cleared unconditional waivers, Bouwer now finds himself a free agent, having had the final two years of his contract bought out. A $4.5 million cap hit would have been tough for most teams to take on, so if he does sign with an NHL club, it will likely be for a significantly reduced salary. The 32-year-old could instead opt for retirement or head overseas if no NHL deal materializes.