Troy Brouwer: Released from PTO
Brouwer has been released from his professional tryout with the Panthers.
He did not play in the team's preseason game on Tuesday, and with the glut of talented young forwards, the Panthers decided not to bring back the veteran winger. Last season with Florida, Brouwer scored 12 goals and 21 points while averaging a career-low 12:41 in ice time.
