Per Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver, the Canucks aren't going to extend Stecher a qualifying offer, so he'll hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Friday.
This is undoubtedly a cap-related move, as Stecher was a mainstay on Vancouver's blueline last season, picking up 17 points while posting a plus-10 rating in 69 contests. He shouldn't have any trouble finding a bottom-four gig with a new club once free agency opens.
More News
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Points in consecutive games•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Bags helper Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Buries game-winner•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Collects assist in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Tickles twine early Friday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Explodes for three points•