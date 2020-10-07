Per Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver, the Canucks aren't going to extend Stecher a qualifying offer, so he'll hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Friday.

This is undoubtedly a cap-related move, as Stecher was a mainstay on Vancouver's blueline last season, picking up 17 points while posting a plus-10 rating in 69 contests. He shouldn't have any trouble finding a bottom-four gig with a new club once free agency opens.