Tieksola agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Tieksola spent the 2020-21 campaign with Karpat of Finland's Liiga, picking up nine goals and 18 points through 37 contests. At this point it isn't clear if the 2019 fourth-round pick will remain in Finland for the 2021-22 season or make the transition to North America.