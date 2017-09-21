Ty Loney: Cut from training camp
The Blues released Loney from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.
Loney has only managed to notch 20 points in 60 AHL contests since beginning his professional career in 2014-15, and at 25 years old, it's highly unlikely he'll ever develop into a player that's capable of holding a regular role with an NHL club. He'll likely sign an AHL-only deal for the 2017-18 campaign.
