Ty Loney: Signs with Swiss club
Loney inked a deal with Graz 99ers of the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga on Friday.
Undrafted coming out of the University of Denver, Loney spent the past four seasons splitting time between the AHL and ECHL, but never cracked an NHL lineup. The center likely won't make his way back at this point and figures to play out his professional career abroad.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...