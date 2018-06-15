Ty Loney: Signs with Swiss club

Loney inked a deal with Graz 99ers of the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga on Friday.

Undrafted coming out of the University of Denver, Loney spent the past four seasons splitting time between the AHL and ECHL, but never cracked an NHL lineup. The center likely won't make his way back at this point and figures to play out his professional career abroad.

