Rattie agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

After failing to receiving a qualifying offer from the Oilers after putting up 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 50 games in 2018-19, Rattie will head overseas for the first time in his career. The terms of his deal with Lokomotiv aren't known, but his payout is presumably larger than what he would have secured had he elected to continue his career in North America. The 26-year-old will look to restore some value in Russia before potentially making the jump back to the NHL when he becomes a free agent again next summer.