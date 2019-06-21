Rattie will not be given a qualifying offer by the Oilers, making him a free agent July 1, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Rattie struggled to secure regular minutes in the lineup, which saw him average a mere 11:21 of ice time in his 50 outings. When the winger did suit up, he tallied just four goals and seven helpers. The Calgary native should be an intriguing option for teams looking for depth scoring at a relatively discounted price.