Ty Rattie: Will become free agent
Rattie will not be given a qualifying offer by the Oilers, making him a free agent July 1, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Rattie struggled to secure regular minutes in the lineup, which saw him average a mere 11:21 of ice time in his 50 outings. When the winger did suit up, he tallied just four goals and seven helpers. The Calgary native should be an intriguing option for teams looking for depth scoring at a relatively discounted price.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...