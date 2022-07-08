Brennan was selected 102nd overall by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Most everyone agreed that Brennan was the top North American goalie available in this year's draft, and one of the best overall netminders in what a down year for the position is clearly. Playing for a Prince George (WHL) team that went 24-39-5 in the regular season, Brennan posted an 11-25-2 mark, along with a 3.58 GAA and .899 save percentage. The numbers are obviously dreadful, but size doesn't grow on trees and Brennan is a legitimate 6-foot-4. He was undoubtedly dragged down by the lack of talent around him at times. All goaltenders taken in the draft are long-term plays, but that appears to apply to Brennan more than most.