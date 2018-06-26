Tyler Ganly: Does not receive qualifying offer
Ganly was not given a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes and will hit the free agent market on July 1.
Ganly played 31 games between the AHL and ECHL last season, scoring just four goals and 14 points. He's yet to make his NHL debut and it's hard to imagine he'll garner much attention on the market this offseason.
