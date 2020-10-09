Johnson was designated for waivers by Tampa Bay on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Johnson's contract includes a no-trade clause which may have prevented the organization from finding a landing spot for the four years remaining on his deal at $5 million AAV. Considering the 30-year-old has four 20-plus goal seasons under his belt, he should garner plenty of interest from teams able to absorb his cap hit.