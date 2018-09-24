Tyler Randell: Cut loose from camp
Randell was released from his training camp tryout with the Sabres on Sunday, TSN reports.
Randell will hope to land a minor-league contract with AHL Rochester or some other club after failing to earn a deal from Buffalo. The 27-year-old played 27 games for the Bruins in 2015-16 and could probably add a solid veteran presence to an AHL locker room.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...