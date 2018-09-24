Randell was released from his training camp tryout with the Sabres on Sunday, TSN reports.

Randell will hope to land a minor-league contract with AHL Rochester or some other club after failing to earn a deal from Buffalo. The 27-year-old played 27 games for the Bruins in 2015-16 and could probably add a solid veteran presence to an AHL locker room.

