Randell will test the waters of training camp with Buffalo, TSN reports.

Randell -- who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Bruins -- has 27 games of NHL experience, but is more likely competing for a spot with AHL Rochester if he can prove himself to team brass. The winger has never been a prolific scorer -- his best minor-league campaign was 20 points in 2014-15, so in the unlikely event he earns a permanent deal from the club, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy production.