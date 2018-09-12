Tyler Randell: Earns camp invite from Sabres
Randell will test the waters of training camp with Buffalo, TSN reports.
Randell -- who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Bruins -- has 27 games of NHL experience, but is more likely competing for a spot with AHL Rochester if he can prove himself to team brass. The winger has never been a prolific scorer -- his best minor-league campaign was 20 points in 2014-15, so in the unlikely event he earns a permanent deal from the club, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy production.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...