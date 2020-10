Toffoli will not return to Vancouver and is set to land on the open market, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Toffoli racked up 10 points in 10 regular-season contests with Vancouver before adding another two goals and two assists in six playoff games. The winger should provide solid fantasy value this season as he is more than capable of reaching the 40-point threshold for the third time in the last four seasons.