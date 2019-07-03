Wong agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Kunlun Red Star (KHL) on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Wong spent the 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Chicago, in which he notched five goals, eight helpers and 24 PIM in 68 appearances. The 23-year-old never earned a call-up from the Knights and will instead move to the KHL for the next two years. This likely marks the end of the winger's chances of playing in the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories