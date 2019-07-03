Wong agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Kunlun Red Star (KHL) on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Wong spent the 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Chicago, in which he notched five goals, eight helpers and 24 PIM in 68 appearances. The 23-year-old never earned a call-up from the Knights and will instead move to the KHL for the next two years. This likely marks the end of the winger's chances of playing in the NHL.